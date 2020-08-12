Florida Man Found Living In Stadium Luxury Suite

Police say the man had been living in a luxury suite in St. Petersburg's Al Lang Stadium for two weeks, dressing himself from the gift shop and eating from concession booths.

(WFLA/NBC News) For nearly two weeks, 39-year old Daniel Albert Neja called Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida home. Investigators say he somehow made his way into the empty stadium and lived in a luxury suite.

Yolanda Fernandez of the St. Petersburg Police Department says a cleaning crew finally put the brakes on his luxurious lifestyle.

“A cleaning crew went into one of these suites that no one had gone into for some time due to COVID-19 and noticed there were blankets and shaving cream and a razor,” Fernandez said. “Clearly it appeared someone had been living there.”

Neja wasn’t just living there. He was shopping and dining too.

“He went into the merchandise store, he went into the food area,” said Fernandez. “So he was wearing the merchandise and just helping himself to the food.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/2XUbYjn

More from MyHighPlains.com: