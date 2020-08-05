Florida Man Attacks Bartender During Racist Tirade

(WFLA/NBC News) A Florida bartender is on the mend following a violent attack. The entire incident was captured on camera by a bystander outside Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis on Friday

Cell phone video shows a man identified by deputies as 36-year-old Nicholas Schock shirtless while on a racially-fueled rant outside the restaurant. In the video, the Wauchula man calls himself a white supremacist and says “the Aryan nation will rule the world.”

A report from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says restaurant employees tried to keep Schock from entering the family-friendly business. As the scene evolved, the video shows Schock approach a female bartender and suddenly hit her twice in the face. Witnesses told deputies the impact of the strikes made the woman lose consciousness.

“She seemed fine for a little while and then she started becoming ill and showing signs of a concussion. We went to a hospital and had her all checked out, but she is still dealing with the concussion, body aches and everything else,” said Tom Biche, the victim’s husband.

