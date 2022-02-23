TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Florida say a drunken woman stripped naked in front of patrons inside a bar in St. Pete Beach after the manager refused to serve her.

Deputies were called to Beach Lounge & Billiards at about 2:15 a.m. Friday morning, where they found Kelly Elkins “unclothed and completely naked,” the affidavit said. Several people were in the bar at the time.

Elkins, 49, also identifies herself as a licensed attorney on her LinkedIn page.

According to the police report, Elkins had arrived at the bar “intoxicated to the point the manager refused to serve her.” Police said they told Elkins to get dressed several times, but she would only put on a hoodie, and kept the zipper down. She refused to put on pants, saying she was too tired to do so, police said.

Elkins was arrested for disorderly conduct, booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released on her own recognizance later on Friday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Online jail records show she was also arrested the day before on a charge of obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud.

The Florida Bar has “opened a case file” on Elkins to monitor criminal proceedings, a representative for the association confirmed to Nexstar. Disciplinary action will be determined after an “adjudication of guilt,” according to the Bar.

Elkin, meanwhile, is still listed as a member in good standing on the Florida Bar’s website.