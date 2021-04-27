Florida beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beachgoer stumbled upon 65 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore in Florida.

Customs and Border Protection officials said the drugs — in wrapped blue bricks — were found washed up along the shoreline in Palm Beach County over the weekend.

The cocaine was worth an estimated $1.5 million, they said.

Customs and Border Protection officers quickly seized the narcotics. Law enforcement is investigating.

