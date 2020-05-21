Flooding Threatens Chemical Plants

Floodwaters that have already forced thousands from their homes in Michigan are now threatening containment ponds at a Dow chemical plant.

(NBC News) Flood waters that have inundated central Michigan over the past days could soon cause more problems.

Thousands were evacuated when two dams in Midland County failed Tuesday night after heavy rain pounded the area.

Questions have been raised about both dams. They were rated as high hazards two years ago, which means loss of life is likely if a dam fails.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities, but there are new concerns about a Dow chemical plant along the river bank.

The floodwaters have crested below initial forecasts, but experts predict more rain is possible in the coming days.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XhkHev

