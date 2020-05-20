Flooding Ruptures Michigan Dams, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate

Floodwaters leave a path of destruction across portions of Michigan and Ohio.

(NBC News) Thousands were forced from their homes Tuesday after two Michigan dams failed after days of heavy rain.

Residents in the towns of Edenville and Sanford were evacuated as the rising waters threatened their homes.

The flooding came after days of heavy rain saturated the Great Lakes region and Lake Erie overflowed its banks.

The National Weather Service warns the eastern Michigan lake shore could suffer significant flooding and erosion.

Ohio has also been hard hit, with flooding causing damage to homes in businesses around Cincinnatti and Columbus.

