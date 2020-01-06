First human composting facility in America

The nation's first-ever funeral service that turns human bodies into compost soil using a natural organic reduction process will open next year.

(FOX NEWS) — Seattle has been selected to get a human composting facility, the first of its kind in the U.S.

Recompose, a Seattle-based company, will start the first funeral service that turns human bodies into compost soil.

The company aims to start up next year.

Bodies will be interred in a composting vessel with alfalfa, wood chips and straw, and then heated to a temperature of 150 degrees.

Artificial implants in bodies will be removed before composting.

Then microbes will decompose the bodies.

The process creates about a cubic yard of soil from each person, which will be given to families and friends.

Recompose claims their services saves one ton of carbon emissions per person when compared to conventional burial or cremation.

