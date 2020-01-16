Firefighters use oxygen to save Dachshund found in bathtub during house fire

Firefighters rushed to save a home and a family pet from a fire in Slidell, Louisiana.(CREDIT: WGNO via Saint Tammany Fire Protection District #1)

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Firefighters rushed to save a home and a family pet from a fire in Slidell.

According to firefighters, they arrived at the home a little after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a house with a hole in the roof and flames billowing out of it. The inside of the home was full of smoke.

Nobody answered the door, so firefighters had to break into the house to search it. They didn’t find any people, but they did find the family’s Dachshund in the bathtub. They say the dog was trying to hide but was barely breathing when they arrived.

The dog was immediately removed from the home. Firefighters used a special K9 mask that they carry to provide oxygen for the pet. After about 30 minutes, they say the dog began to breathe better and became more alert.

A short time later, the dog’s owner arrived and was reunited with him.

The fire took about half an hour to put out.

More from MyHighPlains.com: