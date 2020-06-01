Fire & Fury In Washington

Fiery protests against police brutality inspired by the death of George Floyd rage late into the night, just blocks from the White House.

(NBC News) A third night of protests and violence in the nation’s capitol saw a small building go up in flames just across from the White House, where demonstrators kneeled,

demanding action in the death of George Floyd and others who died at the hands of police.



Officers used tear gas to disperse crowds gathered despite an 11 p.m. curfew.



The National Guard, U.S. Marshals and Drug Enforcement agents were called in to help.



“We recognize poeple are frustrated and mad, but tearing up the city is not the way for a righteous cause” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday morning.

NBC News has learned that President Trump rejected advice from insiders and republican lawmakers to tone down divisive language and empathize with peaceful protesters.

Instead, the president tweeted that the U.S. will declare the leftist group Antifa a terrorist organization.



Constitutional experts question whether the federal government has the authority to label a domestic group as terrorists for practicing their First Amendment rights to free speech.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Xkl3lG

