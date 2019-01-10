Finding New Life On The Tennis Court

(KVOA) The Arizona Open brought some of the best pro wheelchair tennis players from around the globe to Tucson, Arizona last week.

Among them was hometown favorite Jason Keatseangsilp.

"It's my number one passion," Keatseangsilp said.

Jason grew up mesmerized by the game. As a fan he went to Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

In 2011, Keatseangsilp broke his back after falling 40 feet in a rappelling accident. He was a senior in high school.

"When I was in inpatient in the hospital I used to play ping pong all the time," he said. "And then I saw wheelchair tennis about a month or two after I got back. I was blown away."

Now, he's in his element, ripping forehands as his sister Jenni looks on.

"We've faced a lot as a family," Jenni said. "Tennis has always been his dream. He's fought and he's overcome so much."

Today, he's reinventing himself on the court.

"That's why I'm doing this, I didn't go straight back into grad school, I didn't try working for an engineering job, I just wanted to try out tennis," he said. "It's given me so many opportunities. Traveling, meeting new people, getting back into competition."

