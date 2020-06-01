Finding Her Funny Bones

(KUSA/NBC News) Kate Davis’ passion is to capture moments.
Lighthearted and fun or warm and sentimental are the moments Davis usually looks for as a wedding photographer, but business has been nonexistent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as has her income, she said.
“We’re going into a very, very busy season and now it’s kind of refund season,” she says.
So instead of capturing moments others create, she is now the one making memories for her neighbors to enjoy. She’s deploying yard ornaments you normally wouldn’t see this time of year – plastic skeletons.
Why?
“Anything they do is funny,” she says.
For the past month, Davis and her family have repositioned the skeletons in her front yard nearly every day to mimic some of the most memorable scenes in pop culture.
“‘Titanic’ was definitely one of them,” she says. “The ‘YMCA,’ we did that one for Mother’s Day.”
Read more: https://bit.ly/3gxPZXf
