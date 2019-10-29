Fewer people give money to charity

A new analysis suggests the share of American adults who donated to charity has dropped from 66% to 53% in the last 16 years.

(FOX NEWS) — Americans might be becoming less charitable.

This according to a new study released from the Indiana University Lilly School of Philosophy.

The research shows the amount of people giving to charity decreased 13-percent from the year 2000 to 2016.

Analyzing data from the University of Michigan’s Philanthropy panel, the study also notes 20 million less households donated to charities with millennials said to be giving even less.

The research’s authors suggest changes in Americans’ generosity could be linked to lingering fears following financial crises, and the nation’s decrease in devout religion and religious organizations.