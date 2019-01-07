Female Marine Platoon Train for the First Time With Men
Last Saturday made history for the US Marine Corps.
A platoon of 50 women trained alongside the men for the first time ever.
It's happening at an outpost on Parris Island in South Carolina.
Marine Corps Leaders decided it would be the most efficient way to train the troops.
The Marines first began accepting women for combat roles in 2016.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City firefighter responding to a car…
-
HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - A man forced a woman and her child into a car in…
-
HOUSTON (AP) - Activists praised Houston area law enforcement for…