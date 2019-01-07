National

Female Marine Platoon Train for the First Time With Men

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 08:13 AM CST

Last Saturday made history for the US Marine Corps.

A platoon of 50 women trained alongside the men for the first time ever.

It's happening at an outpost on Parris Island in South Carolina.

Marine Corps Leaders decided it would be the most efficient way to train the troops.

The Marines first began accepting women for combat roles in 2016.

