FEMA and Ad Council work to raise emergency preparation awareness

September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA and the Ad Council are asking everyone in the U.S. to prepare for emergencies and disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes, and more.

They said the theme for this year’s Ready Campaign is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love”. It highlights how preparing for disasters can help protect your loved ones and calls on people to learn about the risks to their community and to make an emergency preparedness plan to protect their loved ones.

Make A Plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster.

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Build A Kit: Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home.

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Prepare for Disasters: Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage.

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Teach Youth About Preparedness: Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated.

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Additional Resources: FEMA and the Ready Campaign encourage families to have an honest conversation about developing a disaster plan for the real possibility of a hurricane, wildfire, earthquake, tornado, flood, power outage, etc.

Additionally, the Ad Council said the month will feature Latino Public Service Advertisements (PSAs) that the Ready Campaign created in coordination with them for the fist time ever. The council announced the PSAs will be released during the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and air during hurricane and wildfire seasons. There will be versions available in both Spanish and English.