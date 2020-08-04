Fees waived for National Parks and other public lands on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT)— Wednesday will be a “fee-free” day at National Parks and other federally-managed public lands around the country, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced on Tuesday.

Entrance fees will be waived at all fee-collecting public lands under the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The waiver applies to day-use fees and site-specific amenities, but does not apply to overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas.

The Dept. of the Interior said that this spontaneous fee-free day was announced to mark President Trump’s signing of the Great American Outdoors Act into laW.

“President Trump has just enacted the most consequential dedicated funding for national parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and American Indian school infrastructure in U.S. history,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “I’ve designated August 4th as Great American Outdoors Day and waived entrance fees to celebrate the passage of this historic conservation law.”

While the fee-free day falls on August 5 this year, August 4 be “Great American Outdoors Day” going forward.

