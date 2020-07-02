Feds seize products made from suspected human hair

The fed seize a huge shipment of products that officials suspect were made with human hair as part of an effort to crack down on forced labor in China

(FOX NEWS) — The US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) makes a massive bust at a major port in new jersey on a shipment of products made with human hair that originated in China.

CBP officials say they seized more than 13 tons of human hair based products and accessories totaling more than $800,000 dollars in street value.

They say the seizure, which took place in late June, is part of an ongoing investigation into forced child labor and imprisonment in parts of China.

The products are believed to be made by minority groups such as Uyghurs in factories across China.

An in-depth investigation is underway by a number of government agencies as federal law strictly prohibits the import of goods that are linked to forced child labor.

