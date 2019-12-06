Feds Offer $5 Million Reward For Russian Hackers

Pair targeted by Justice Department are accused of stealing tens of millions from American banks and businesses.

(NBC New) The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday accused two Russian men with stealing millions of dollars online.

Investigators say the scheme lasted nearly a decade and targeted American businesses and banks in eleven states.

“Each and every one of these computer intrusions was effectively a cyber enabled bank robbery,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

A $5 million reward is being offered for information leading to Maksim Yakubets, known online as “Aqua.”

He and Igor Turashev, both Russian nationals, are accused of running a decade-long computer hacking scheme and making off with millions of dollars from Americans.

The federal indictment accuses Yakubets of running a group called “Evil Corp,” which deploys malware to unsuspecting computer users.

Those emails and programs trick users into handing over sensitive information like user names and passwords, giving hackers a key to drain their bank accounts.

