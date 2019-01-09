FDA warns of chocolate, caramel candies possibly contaminated with hepatitis A

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The FDA is alerting consumers of a possible hepatitis A contamination of popular candies made in Kentucky.

The FDA is warning consumers to not eat and throw away any Bauer's Candies, covered in chocolate or caramel. The report said a worker at the Lawrenceburg, Kentucky facility tested positive for hepatitis A. The employee who tested positive for the virus worked at the company until Nov. 23.

This affects candies purchased after Nov. 14. These products are available at retail locations and can also be purchased through QVC and BauersCandy.com.

Consumers who ate the recalled candies should consult a doctor, the FDA said.

President of Bauer's Candies Anna Bauer wrote that the company voluntarily discarded all in-house candy, sanitized per protocol, and began working with federal and state agencies.

Hepatitis A, the FDA said, is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with HAV. When symptoms occur, they can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter from an infected person.

People infected with HAV may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact Bauer’s Candies at (502) 839-3700 or by email at anna@bauerscandy.com.