FDA Clears Plasma Therapy For COVID-19 Patients

The emergency use authorization allows doctors to use plasma from patients who have already recovered in an effort to boost the immune systems of those still fighting the virus.

(NBC News) The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for the use of convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19.

The move comes as the national death toll approaches 180,000.

President Trump announced the authorization Sunday, calling it a major “therapeutic breakthrough.”

The announcement comes after the White House suggested the Food and Drug Administration has delayed approval of a vaccine and therapeutics.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been donating plasma as part of ongoing studies.

Doctors and researchers say there is data the treatment can aid in the recovery of some patients.

“There was a 35 percent approval in survival, which is a significant clinical benefit,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

Still, critics say its too soon to determine the treatment’s effectiveness, and that clinical trials must be done.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/31laG3c

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: