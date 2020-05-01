FCC robocall crackdown

The FCC issued an order to end the practice of warning most robocallers before issuing penalties for violating the law and for harassing consumers with unwanted robocalls. Such warnings were previously required by law until the traced act was enacted.

(NBC NEWS) — No more warnings no more excuses.

Robocallers will now face penalties for violating the law and harassing consumers with unwanted robocalls.

Today, the Federal Communications Commission issued an order ending the practice of warning most robocallers.

Warnings were previously required by law until the traced act was enacted in December 2019.

Today’s action also increases the maximum fines and extends the statute of limitations during which robocallers can be fined for violating the telephone consumer protection act and for spoofing violations.

Spoofing is the practice of mimicking local phone numbers.

