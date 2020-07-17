FCC approves three-digit suicide hotline number

In two years, there will be a national suicide hotline with a three-digit number that's easy to remember

(FOX NEWS) — A new emergency hotline will soon become a reality.

You’ve heard of 9-1-1 but what about 9-8-8?

Well in the future those three digits will be the new official number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.

Currently, those needing suicide intervention must call the lifeline’s 10- digit number.

But, Thursday’s decision by the Federal Communications Commission to change it to three digits aims to make dialing for help easier.

Phone companies can now start initiating plans to swap out the old number with an official deadline to complete the change set for July 16th, 2022.

FCC officials believe this shorter number will help save more lives adding, an option to allow people to text 9-8-8 may also be in the works down the line.

More from MyHighPlains.com: