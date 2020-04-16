FBI: Suspect Targeted Jewish Nursing Home

(WWLP/NBC News) A Massachusetts man has been charged with attempting to blow up a Jewish assisted living facility.

The FBI found a homemade explosive device next to a tank of gasoline outside of the assisted living facility ‘Ruth’s House’ on April 2nd.

Investigators also found the suspect’s blood on the side of a gas canister near the facility, along with a burnt Christian religious pamphlet.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 36-year-old John Rathbun, on Wednesday after a DNA sample from the blood found on the gas tank matched his profile.

The FBI also searched Rathbun’s East Longmeadow home, where they collected more evidence.

