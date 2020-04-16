FBI: Suspect Targeted Jewish Nursing Home

(WWLP/NBC News) A Massachusetts man has been charged with attempting to blow up a Jewish assisted living facility.
The FBI found a homemade explosive device next to a tank of gasoline outside of the assisted living facility ‘Ruth’s House’ on April 2nd.
Investigators also found the suspect’s blood on the side of a gas canister near the facility, along with a burnt Christian religious pamphlet.
Authorities arrested the suspect, 36-year-old John Rathbun, on Wednesday after a DNA sample from the blood found on the gas tank matched his profile.
The FBI also searched Rathbun’s East Longmeadow home, where they collected more evidence.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3crjdV8
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- German officials considering canceling Oktoberfest due to coronavirus
- Amazon wants customers to buy less as demand skyrockets
- Torres Small has huge cash advantage in key US House race
- BLM announces disposal process for Federal Helium System
- US jobless claims top 22 million as Trump reveals economic recovery plan