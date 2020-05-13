Fauci Warns Of Further Outbreaks

Testifying before a Senate committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns against states easing coronavirus guidelines too early and increasing the risk of more deadly infections.

(NBC News) The nation’s leading medical experts gave their frank assessments of where the coronavirus crisis stands Tuesday while testifying before a Senate committee, with Dr. Anthony Fauci warning a rush to reopen could set back not just our public health battle, but also delay an economic recovery.

“My concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” Dr. Fauci warned.

The Senate hearing itself was a mirror of the country, with the chairman and witnesses all speaking by video conference after exposure to someone with coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci called it a “bridge too far” to think there will be treatments or a vaccine in time for school this fall, but noted if communities prepare with testing and contact tracing they can limit how bad the rebound in new cases will be.

“I would hope by that point in time, in the fall, that we have will more than enough to respond adequately. But if we don’t, there will be problems,” Dr. Fauci testified.

