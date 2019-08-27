Fast- food is causing health problems for city crows

(FOX NEWS) – Fast-food may be contributing to higher cholesterol levels in crows.

Resourceful birds pick up scraps off the ground which often means left over fast-food thrown in garbage cans for city slicking crows and according to a recent study published in the journal the condor ornithological applications urban crows have higher cholesterol levels than those living in rural regions.

Researchers from Hamilton College saying the closer a crow is to a major city the higher its cholesterol is likely to be.

The study claims the live span of urban crows is shorter than rural ones but say cholesterol is not to blame for their poorer survival rate.