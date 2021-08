ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin is asking anyone wanting a true visual of the toll COVID-19 is taking on the people of Odessa to drive by the hospital and look for the open windows.

"If you drive by Medical Center Hospital anytime look at the main tower on both sides. If you see one of those windows open...every window that's open, there's a COVID patient in there," Tippin said.