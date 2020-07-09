Family Demands Body Camera Footage From Phoenix Police Shooting

James Garcia was shot to death during a confrontation with police over the weekend after officers say he brandished a gun while inside his car.

(NBC News) The family of a Phoenix, Arizona man shot to death during a confrontation with police is calling for the release of all body camera footage from incident.

James Garcia was killed July 4th while sitting in a parked car.

It’s not clear what happened before the shots. A bystander captured the shooting on video, but Garcia’s family and allies want to see more.

Police say they responded to a 911 caller who claimed he was being threatened with a knife.

The caller directed them to a house where officers spoke to several people, including Garcia. They asked Garcia to leave his car to secure the scene.

“That’s when Mr. Garcia decided that he was not going to interact with officers anymore, and he rolled his window and that’s when he armed himself with a gun,” says Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say Garcia then pointed the weapon at an officer, and was shot.

Police say they recovered the gun, but never found a knife inside Garcia’s car.

