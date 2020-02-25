Family attorney releases body cam footage of 6-year-old’s arrest

Body camera footage of the arrest of a 6-year-old girl at her Orlando school has been released by the attorney of the family of the child.

Six-year-old Kaia Rolle could be seen crying on the video as an officer put zipties on her wrists saying “please let me go.”

Kaia was accused of battering three staff members before the arrest allegedly punching and kicking them.

She could also be heard saying “I don’t want to go in the police car” as the officer was putting her in the backseat.

Officer Dennis Turner assisted with the arrest and went back in the building later saying, “if she was bigger, she would have been wearing regular handcuffs” and “the youngest I have ever arrested was seven”.

When learning she was six-years-old, Officer Turner also said “She’s six? Now she has broken the record.”

Officer Turner was fired a week after the incident.

Orlando Police Chief said he was shocked by Turner’s actions and apologized directly to the children involved and their families.

After being quoted in a police report saying she wanted to press charges, a staff member later came back to say that did not happen and she did not want to press charges.

