Fake Cop Caught In The Act

Florida deputy arrests a man pretending to be an officer after witnessing him pull over another car.

(WFLA/NBC News) A Florida man has been charged with falsely impersonating an officer after a deputy sitting on the side of U.S. 19 in Clearwater caught him in the act.

The deputy noticed a 2011 orange Chevy Camaro with blue and red lights pull behind another car on the highway. According to the arrest report, the driver of the Camaro signaled the other driver to pull over. That driver complied and then the Camaro passed, still with its red and blue lights flashing.

The deputy pulled the Camaro over and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Abdulelah Jamal Arnous.

The arrest report indicates that after Arnous was taken into custody he admitted to “pulling over” citizens and admitted he was aware he was pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

When questioned about the arrest at his home, Arnous apologized and said “It is what it is, bro. “

