Fake baby photographer arrested

TACOMA, Wash. (NBC NEWS) — Sheriff’s deputies in Washington state arrest a woman and her teenage daughter for allegedly posing as a newborn photographer to try and kidnap a baby.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s detective says the 38-year-old suspect posted in a newborn baby group online under the name ‘Juliette Parker’ offering to take free newborn photos to build her portfolio.

Now, Deputies are posting the suspect’s picture on social media to warn parents.

Deputies say the investigation began after a woman called 911 on February 5th Believing she had been drugged.

The detective says after the photographer’s 16-year-old daughter gave the woman a cupcake She began to feel numb and drowsy immediately And asked the woman and her daughter to leave.

Through search warrants, social media posts, and text messages, the detective says they discovered the woman was trying to kidnap a baby to take it out of state and raise as her own.

Deputies changed the locks on the victim’s door and have placed a patrol car at her home for safety.

The 38-year-old suspect is now in jail. Her 16-year-old daughter is in a juvenile detention center.

Both are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

