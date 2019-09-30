FAA to review whether airplane seats are too small for safe evacuations

Agency will use information to set minimum size to make sure people can escape in 90 seconds or less

(FOX NEWS) — If you see economy seats with more legroom in the future you have updated plane safety rules to thank for it.

Federal officials are planning new tests to make sure travelers can safely escape during emergencies.

The ‘FAA’ will be holding drills to help determine whether or not airplane seats are too tight for people to evacuate quickly.

The agency will use the information to set a minimum size to make sure people can escape in 90 seconds, or less.

The drills are taking place in November and the FAA will conduct the evacuation tests with more than 700 people over a series of 12 days.