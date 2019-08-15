FAA bans recalled 15″ Macbook Pros from flights

FAA confirms that certain recalled 15" Macbook Pros are also banned from US flights, due to concerns over lithium batteries.

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration confirms that certain recalled 15-inch Macbooks Pro laptops are banned from all flights in the US.

In June, Apple computers issued a limited recall for the laptops because they contained batteries that could overheat.

The next month, on July 10, the FAA retweeted pictures of a damaged Macbook Pro along with a reminder that the batteries — which have also been recalled — are not allowed on airplanes.

More recently, the FAA emailed statements to several media outlets, drawing attention to the ban.

The recall is for 15-inch Macbook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017 that contain certain types of lithium batteries.

Those batteries were themselves recalled because of a risk of overheating, electric shock, thermal burns, and even fire.

