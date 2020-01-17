1  of  37
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Eye Drop Killer Sentenced To 25 Years

National

Lana Sue Clayton pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her husband after poisoning him with eye drops...two years after attempting to kill him with a crossbow.

by: Tanya Mendis

Posted: / Updated:

(WCNC)   A South Carolina woman was sentenced Thursday to 25 years for manslaughter after killing her husband with eye drops in July of 2018 after entering a guilty plea. 

Lana Sue Clayton was arrested in August 2018 and was originally charged with murder and unlawful malicious tampering of food in connection with the death of her husband, Stephen Delvalle Clayton, at his home in Clover. 

Investigators said a toxicology test during Clayton’s autopsy revealed poisonous levels of Tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant used to relieve redness in the eyes.

Two years before the poisoning, Clayton shot her husband in the back of the head with a crossbow. At the time, she told police it was an accident. Years later, she changed her story, claiming the couple got into an argument and that Stephen threw something at her, so she shot the crossbow as she ran away. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tpt9gS

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss