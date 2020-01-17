Eye Drop Killer Sentenced To 25 Years

Lana Sue Clayton pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her husband after poisoning him with eye drops...two years after attempting to kill him with a crossbow.

(WCNC) A South Carolina woman was sentenced Thursday to 25 years for manslaughter after killing her husband with eye drops in July of 2018 after entering a guilty plea.

Lana Sue Clayton was arrested in August 2018 and was originally charged with murder and unlawful malicious tampering of food in connection with the death of her husband, Stephen Delvalle Clayton, at his home in Clover.

Investigators said a toxicology test during Clayton’s autopsy revealed poisonous levels of Tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant used to relieve redness in the eyes.

Two years before the poisoning, Clayton shot her husband in the back of the head with a crossbow. At the time, she told police it was an accident. Years later, she changed her story, claiming the couple got into an argument and that Stephen threw something at her, so she shot the crossbow as she ran away.

