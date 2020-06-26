Experts Predict More At-Home Fireworks Amid the Coronavirus

Experts believe more people will have fireworks shows at home this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and have a warning about safety ahead of the July 4th holiday.

“People are buying consumer fireworks in twice if not three times the amount they did last year,” said Dana Baiocco, the Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Just this week, a New York toddler was injured when an illegal firework shot through his family’s apartment window.

In 2019, 12 people were killed and more than 10,000 hurt by fireworks – the majority between late June and July. 36 percent of those hurt last year were children; many were hit by sparklers that burn at 2,000 degrees.

Those statistics are prompting experts to advocate for safety.

“Don’t light them [fireworks] in your hand. Don’t point them at somebody. Don’t be trying to stage a selfie or a post for Instagram,” said Baiocco.

The CPSC also reminds people keep fireworks away from kids, make sure people are out of range before lighting and to always light a firework on a flat surface away from homes. It’s also a good idea to have a bucket of water on hand, ready to be used in an instant.

