Experts Fear New Outbreaks As U.S. Tops 6 Million COVID-19 Cases

(NBC News) As summer draws to a close and more schools open their doors coronavirus cases are on the rise among children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, childhood cases rose by 17 percent during the last two weeks of August.

Meanwhile, top health officials worry Labor Day weekend celebrations could bring more outbreaks.

The United States has now recorded more than six million coronavirus cases and more than 184,000 deaths.

On Capitol Hill, where negotiations are still stalled over the next coronavirus relief package, House members grilled Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday over the administration’s economic response.

“I do think the economy is recovering very strongly, but let me just say there are areas of the economy, no fault to small businesses or workers, that need help to recover,” Mnuchin said.

