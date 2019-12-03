Evacuation slide falls in yard

The evacuation slide from a Delta Air Lines plane fell in a Massachusetts' yard while the plane was in flight.

MILTON, MA (WBTS) — Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from an airliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.

According to a spokeswoman with Delta Air Lines, the uninflated slide fell from a Delta flight from Paris inbound to Boston’s Logan International Airport at about noon Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan and landed safely.

Police in Milton, which is south of Boston, alerted the FAA that the slide had been found in a resident’s yard.

It’s not clear how the slide became detached from the plane.

Fortunately, everyone on the ground is ok.

