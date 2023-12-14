(NewsNation) — Plans are underway for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to open his own STEM-focused primary and secondary school in Austin, Texas. Bloomberg first broke the story based on tax filings by the billionaire.

The report said that Musk has already invested $100 million into this school, and it’s going to begin as a primary and secondary school. Once that is underway, the focus will shift to establishing a university component “dedicated to education at the highest levels.”

Musk is looking to hire experienced faculty that will lead a curriculum that includes a lot of hands-on learning, like projects and labs, the report said.

However, there has been no word on when the construction for the school will begin or when the school plans to officially open.

Currently, the University of Texas Austin is the largest in the city and is regarded as the state’s flagship university.

Musk moved to Texas during the pandemic and has since bought up a ton of land.

The multi-billionaire plans to build his own town outside Austin for his companies’ employees, including Tesla and Space X, to live.

College students in the area expressed mixed feelings on Musk’s new endeavor.

“Elon has companies that have amazing products. It seems to be on the cutting edge of science, so maybe if you’re in that field, it would be interesting to go to,” student Henry Montaovo said.

However, college student Lin Banlasan said she doesn’t believe the university would be managed well.

“I don’t think it would be managed well seeing how he runs a company. Is he thinking about funding? How’s he gonna build it or how he’s going to make it different than other universities?” Banlasan said.

Efforts to reach Musk for comment were not successful.