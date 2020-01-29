Eleven Injured In Los Angeles High-Rise Fire

Investigators say fire at popular 25-story apartment building is "suspicious."

(NBC News) At least 11 people were injured Wednesday when fire ripped through a Los Angeles apartment building.

Flames could be seen shooting from the side of the 25-story building as ladder trucks worked to rescue residents forced onto their balconies.

“No one jumped. We two people had two people contemplating, and we got on our public address system and got them to stay there,” Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said afterward.

Helicopters also swooped in to pluck other residents from the roof.

The building is older construction and was not retrofitted with sprinklers.

Investigators say the fire does appear to be suspicious but have not yet determined a cause.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2OaUAC9

More from MyHighPlains.com: