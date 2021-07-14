Elevator fails at Lee County Courthouse, injures sheriff’s deputy in fall

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Deputy is at a hospital after sustaining injuries when an elevator failed and fell at the Lee County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms with News 3 around 10:00 Wednesday morning a deputy with their court security team got in the elevator on the second floor. Sheriff Jones says a suspected mechanical failure caused the elevator to drop to the first floor with the deputy inside.

Sheriff Jones says the deputy was alert but suffering with leg and back pain. The deputy was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Georgia to be evaluated.

Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman tells News 3 the elevator is now closed to the public while the cause of the failure is under investigation

“An elevator in the county courthouse fell from the second floor to the first floor apparently without the safety features engaging. A deputy was inside the elevator car and unfortunately was injured. The elevator passed state inspection this past spring. The Sheriff Department sent investigators to help the county document the incident. The company providing annual maintenance has been notified. The matter will be reported to be state. The elevator will be out of use until the investigation is completed, repairs are made and recertified by the state,” said Rendleman.

The front elevator is now closed at Lee County Courthouse

News 3 will share additional information as we can.