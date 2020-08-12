Elephants Eat Storm Debris

(WOWT/NBC News) Elephants and other animals at Omaha’s Henry doorly Zoo are doing their part to help with the cleanup effort following the massive windstorm that swept across the Midwest Monday.
After Monday morning’s storm the zoo asked for any fallen branches, and the Omaha community did not disappoint.
The zoo uses more than 200 tons of leafy branches, also known as “browse,” to feed their animals each year.
Staff were able to bring in truck loads of browse after the storm, and the animals have been pleased.
