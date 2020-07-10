Electronic Whistles Offer COVID-19 Protection To Crossing Guards

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing changes in unexpected areas...including how crossing guards do their jobs.

(WFLA/NBC News) With new school year set to start in some form or fashion, Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a new normal by introducing technology to help crossing guards.

On Thursday, crossing guards in Hillsborough County tested out new electronic whistles. They are able to sound off to alert drivers that kids are crossing without the crossing guards having to actually remove their masks.

Guard Shawny Thomas, who became a crossing guard last year, is excited about the new tool.

“I think this will be a much easier way, so we will not have to remove our face coverings,” Thomas said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2W7Y0cV

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: