E.Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Over

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the E.Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce appears to be over.

The CDC made that announcement Wednesday, saying the tainted lettuce in question should no longer be available to the public.

The outbreak was announced two days before Thanksgiving last year.

For a time, the CDC warned Americans to avoid all romaine lettuce until the source of the outbreak was found.

The E.Coli strain was eventually linked to a reservoir on a farm in Santa Barbara County, California.

In all, there were 62 cases of E.Coli infections from the lettuce reported in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Of those, 25 victims were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.