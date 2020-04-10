Easter Surprise: Porn-Stuffed Eggs

National

Florida woman arrested after placing plastic Easter eggs filled with pornographic images and other bizarre items in mailboxes.

by: Claire Metz

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH/NBC News)  Florida deputies have arrested a woman accused of putting Easter eggs with explicit content in mailboxes.

On Sunday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received calls from residents saying they had each received a suspicious package inside their mailbox.

According to officials, a plastic egg was found, containing “a cracker, drink mix and a pornographic image.”

Some callers also said when they looked inside their mailboxes, they found a plastic Easter egg with a cracker in the shape of a fish, one sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix and a piece of paper crumpled up with a pornographic image on it.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3e7TIts

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss