NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — An order for students and staff at Novato High School to shelter in place due to a bomb threat was lifted Friday after police found no evidence of a bomb. The scare reportedly stemmed from a Post-It note about a bomb that was discovered during an on-campus Easter egg hunt.

Students were reportedly participating in the hunt looking for one of the Easter eggs that had free prom tickets hidden inside when the note was found.

The Novato Police Department sent a bomb-trained canine and handler. After a thorough search of the campus, they did not find any evidence of a bomb or bomb-making materials.

Earlier, students and staff had sheltered in place immediately upon learning of the threat. The Novato Unified School District sent a statement to parents and staff saying that, “There will be an increase in police presence in the area while NPD investigate the threat. The Novato Unified School District Staff is working closely with the Novato Police Department to determine the merits of the threats made.”

After it was determined that there was no threat, the lockdown order was lifted at approximately 1:50 p.m. Students were released for lunch.

“The Novato Unified School District and the Novato Police Department appreciates the community’s cooperation during this situation,” said Novato Unified School District Director of Communications Leslie Benjamin in a statement to KRON4.