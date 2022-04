TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 200-acre fire is burning near Coronado’s Camp, ignited Easter Day.

Just off FM 89, the Easter Blues Fire burns at 200 acres in size, with 0% containment.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, aviation crews have been ordered to help ground crews put out the fire.

This story is ongoing. KTAB/KRBC will update with additional information as it becomes available.