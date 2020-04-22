Easing Stay-At-Home Orders: Are States Moving Too Fast?

At least four states are easing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, but health experts warn that may only worsen the outbreak.

(NBC News) A national tug-of-war over how to ease stay-at-home orders and begin to open businesses is intensifying.

At least four states have begun to ease restrictions, but not everyone supports the move…or believes it’s safe.

“There’s just so many unknowns of what everybody wants, what’s safe, what’s legal,” says Georgia restaurant owner Hil Rogers. “I think we’re going to just sit tight and wait for more info to trickle down.”

Tennessee is one of the states walking back its coronavirus guidelines.

“Social distancing must continue, but our economic shutdown cannot,” Governor Bill Lee said.

Millions are out of work, most for a month or more, and anxious to get back.

“On one hand, it’s my livelihood. That’s how I support my family,” says Atlanta salon owner Lauren Rawls. “On the other hand, it’s risky because it’s not all settled. I run the risk of bringing the virus home.”

Doctors are concerned opening businesses could bring a new spike in the outbreak.

“I worry that things might seem okay for a few weeks, and three or four weeks down the road as those cases turn into hospitalization turn into deaths we’re going to realize that we didn’t use the data and science that we should have,” says emergency room physician Dr. Robert Davidson.

