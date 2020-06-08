Early Storms Highlight Need For Hurricane Preparedness

(NBC News) The coronavirus is forcing some major changes in the way we are to prepare for this year’s hurricane season and other natural disasters.



The American Red Cross began making changes to its plans weeks ago.



“We are looking to enhance our cleaning operations, we are looking to increase the distance between cots, we would have isolation areas that may have symptoms of the coronavirus,” says spokeswoman Stephanie Wagner.

While evacuation and shelter plans may change, experts say the advice for protecting your home is pretty much the same.



“The best thing you can do is to take a walk around your property, look and make sure that things are in good condition,” says Dr. Anne Cope of Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.



Windows and doors, especially garage doors, should be closed tight, and any loose lawn furniture or other items should be secured.

