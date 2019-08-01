E-Cigarette Crackdown: Juul Under Fire

(NBC News) Connecticut’s attorney general has launched an investigation into Juul Labs and their marketing practices.

In a statement, Juul says its e-cigarettes are “designed to help adult smokers switch from combustible cigarettes to an alternative nicotine delivery” and “are not intended to be used as cessation products.

“If they are making claims that Juul is a smoking cessation device, is that claim deceptive and misleading? And if they are making a claim that Juul is not a smoking cessation device, well that in of itself is deceptive and misleading because it’s not clear what they’re saying,” says Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

The investigation comes after Juul’s co-founder was on Capitol Hill last week, defending the company’s product and marketing practices following an increase in teen vaping.

This week a new Yale study found that a reaction in Juul’s flavored liquids can produce unexpected chemicals that irritate airways.

Juul responded by saying, in part, the study “failed to take into account real world conditions, including realistic human exposure to vapor products.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KtGc5B