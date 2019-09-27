Dry Harvest Season Poses Fire Risk

A dry harvest season is increasing the risk of fire for cotton farmers across the South.

by: Jenna Rae

(WAFF/NBC News)  A dry harvest season is increasing the risk of fire for cotton farmers across the South.

Brady Peek, owner of Peek Family Farms in Athens, Alabama says adding flammable crops into the mix heightens the threat.

“Cotton just is naturally flammable and so even just in a typical year we have to use extreme caution,” Peek said.

Operating a machine that weighs several tons, and is already fire prone, also adds a risk.

“All it takes is just a spark. In the right conditions, you get a spark on this fueled with the right amount of air it doesn’t take anytime to get a fire going,” Peek explained.

