Drunk Intruder Enters Florida School

(WESH) A man carrying a pocket knife was able to get into a classroom on the campus Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida.

Derek Marlowe, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with trespassing, disrupting school functions and breach of peace.

Investigators said he was intoxicated when he rode a bike on to campus and walked inside, unchallenged.

According to the arrest report, Marlowe got into a classroom in session and took a seat. He later told police he was testing security.

