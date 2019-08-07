Drugs, Drinking & Nudity: Florida Sorority Suspended

Allegations of drug use, underage drinking, explicit pictures and other violations have led to the suspension of a University of Central Florida sorority.

(WESH) Allegations of drug use, underage drinking, cheating and other violations have led to the suspension of a University of Central Florida sorority.

The university outlined 16 violations by Alpha Delta Pi, including illicit activities, explicit pictures, and more, officials say.

It all started with a complaint filed by one of the sorority’s members.

That sorority member, whose name has not been released, says in the sorority’s group chat, there was talk of underage drinking, buying and selling of prescription pills, and girls offering to do other girls’ homework for money, but that was only the start of her concerns.

A 41-page redacted report obtained from UCF summarizes a long list of concerns.

Of particular note was a picture she said circulated through her sorority group chat, showing another sorority member, “in a compromised state, while a sister took a sexually questionable photo of her and covered her genitalia with a cake emoji.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YQu9nN